Sunny Leone posts beautiful message for husband Daniel on wedding anniversary

New Delhi: Canadian born Indian-American actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber completed seven years of their married life on Wednesday. Sunny shared her wedding picture on her Twitter handle, with an adorable text for her husband.

She wrote, "7yrs ago we vowed in front of God to always love each other no matter what life throws at us! Can say that I love you more today than I did that day! We are on this crazy journey of life together! Love you so much @DanielWeber99 Happy Anniversary!"

Check out her post here:

2018 has turned out to be a great year for both Sunny and Daniel. In March this year, the couple announced the birth of their twins - Noah and Asher via surrogacy.The duo had also adopted a girl named Nisha in July last year.

Sunny was last seen in 'Tera Intezaar' and is now all set to make her Tamil film debut with 'Veeramadevi.'