Sunny Leone set to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi museum—See pic

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sunny Leone is all set to unveil her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Delhi museum. The avid social media user took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans.

Sunny wrote: “So excited to be going to the unveiling of my @madametussaudsdelhifigure in Delhi today and also today is the launch of #karenjitkaur season 2 on @zee5@namahpictures @freshlimefilms@aditya_datt exciting stuff today!!

ZEE5 web-series 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone’ season 2 will also be launched today. The show traces Sunny’s journey from a girl-next-door to an international celebrity.

The season 2 will premiere on September 18, 2018.

Indo-Canadian beauty Sunny was originally named Karenjit and worked in the adult film industry before she ventured into Hindi films. She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 5 and that's where filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt noticed her.

Soon she made her smashing debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012. She starred in several films after that such as Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015).

Sunny is also quite active in backing several campaigns. She backed the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society and has also posed for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad campaign.

She married Daniel Weber, a musician in 2011 and recently they had twin babies through surrogacy. The couple adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur.