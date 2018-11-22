हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone strikes a glamourous pose in thigh-high slit gown —See pics

She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 5 and that's where filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt noticed her.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunning Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has a strong social media presence and rightly so! The gorgeous Sunny recently took to her Instagram and shared some glamourous pictures and looks ethereal in a light pink, thigh-high slit gown.

Here are the pictures:

The Indo-Canadian beauty Sunny was originally named Karenjit and worked in the adult film industry before she ventured into Hindi films. She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 5 and that's where filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt noticed her.

Soon she made her smashing debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012. She starred in several films after that such as Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015).

Sunny is also quite active in backing several campaigns. She backed the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society and has also posed for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad campaign.

She married Daniel Weber, a musician in 2011 and recently they had twin babies through surrogacy. The couple adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur.

 

