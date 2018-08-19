हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone to be back with season 2 of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story

'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone' premiered on July 16, 2018, on ZEE5

Sunny Leone to be back with season 2 of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has a massive fan following across the globe. The world got a glimpse of her controversial life in the web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone that was streamed on Zee 5. The series was lauded by the viewers and critics alike and keeping this in mind, Sunny has announced the season two of her web series.

The official handle of Zee5 shared a video of Sunny. Watch it here:

Sunny's life story was streamed on ZEE5, a digital platform which has a plethora of original content for the viewers. Titled as 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone', showcased a side of hers which not many are aware of.

'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone' premiered on July 16, 2018, on ZEE5. Indo-Canadian beauty Sunny was originally named Karenjit and worked in the adult film industry before she ventured into Hindi films. She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 5 and that's where filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt noticed her.

Soon she made her smashing debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012. She starred in several films after that such as Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015).

Sunny is also quite active in backing several campaigns. She backed the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society and has also posed for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad campaign.

She married Daniel Weber, a musician in 2011 and recently they had twin babies through surrogacy. The couple adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur.

