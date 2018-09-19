हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi —Watch video

Fans flooded the venue, trying to get a glimpse of their favourite actress. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone unveiled her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds on Tuesday. The gorgeous actress took to Instagram to share some pictures and videos of the event which had fans thronging the venue, trying to get a glimpse of their favourite actress. 

Check out Sunny's posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

The actress has been making headlines owing to her biopic, 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone’ which traces her journey from a girl-next-door to an international celebrity. Season 2 of the same premiere on September 18, 2018. 

Indo-Canadian beauty Sunny worked in the adult film industry before she ventured into Bollywood. She participated in season 5 of Bigg Boss season 5 and that's where filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt noticed her.

Sunny made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012. She starred in several films after that such as Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015).

Sunny is also quite active in backing several campaigns. She backed the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society and has also posed for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad campaign.

She married Daniel Weber, a musician in 2011 and recently they had twin babies through surrogacy. The couple adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur.

