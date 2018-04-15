Sunny Leone's heartwarming message for daughter Nisha is a must read!

New Delhi: In the wake of the Kathua rape case, actress Sunny Leone made a promise to her daughter Nisha that she will protect her from all evil.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Sunny shared an adorable picture of her daughter and captioned it: "I promise with every ounce of my heart, soul and body to protect you from everything and everyone who is evil in this world. Even if that means giving my life for your safety."

I promise with every ounce of my heart,soul&body 2protect u from everything&everyone who is evil in this world.Even if that means giving my life for ur safety.children should feel safe against evil hurtful people.Let's hold our children a little closer to us!Protect at all costs! pic.twitter.com/d9xijmD6kF — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 14, 2018

"Children should feel safe against evil hurtful people. Let's hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs," she added.

This year has turned out to be a great year for both Sunny and Daniel. In March this year, the couple announced the birth of their twins - Noah and Asher via surrogacy.The duo had also adopted a girl named Nisha in July last year.

The horrific gangrape of an eight-year-old in Kathua has shaken the entire nation. Bollywood celebs Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma and many others took to social media to condemn the heinous crime.

The minor girl from the Bakerwal community was kidnapped on January 10; taken to a temple in Rasana village in Kathua.

Her attackers, which included temple official and policemen, drugged and gang-raped her over days before finally killing her and dumping her body in forest nearby seven days later.

The girl was attacked to scare away the nomadic Muslim community out of the village.

