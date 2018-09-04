हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone's latest pic with her 'Little angel' is too cute to miss-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone on Monday shared an adorable picture with her little angel Nisha Weber. The actress posted the picture on her Instagram handle along with an adorable caption.

Sharing the picture, Sunny wrote, "If she only knew how much I really really love her! My little angel from God!"

 

Sunny had adopted Nisha from a village in Latur in 2017. On completing a year with her daughter Sunny had posted a heartwarming message for her.

She had written, "One year ago today our lives changed when we brought you home with us! Today is your one year 'gotcha' anniversary and I can't believe it's only been one year because I feel I have known you a lifetime. You are a part of my heart and soul and the most beautiful baby girl in the world! I love you very much Nisha Kaur Weber!"

On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in the upcoming film "Veeramadevi", a period war film directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan. Her biopic which is turned into a web series has got a second season.

