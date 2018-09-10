Sunny Leone's latest workout video will make your jaw drop - Watch

Mumbai: Sunny Leone is a fitness freak, and one of her latest Instagram posts is proof. The pretty actress shared a video on her Instagram account to share her fitness regime with her fans.

The video is edited in such a way that it will make your jaw drop.

Sunny wrote: "After 30min on the treadmill I do a 35 min @jillianmichaels class on my iPad 7”day shred” cardio video. Got my butt kicked and still trying to working on my form and do it better.Thanks Jillian for keeping me challenged. (sic)."

Sunny became a household name in India after making an appearance in Bigg Boss season 5 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She bagged her first film deal while she was on the show.

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had visited her in the house of Bigg Boss. She made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 in 2012. And since then, she has appeared in a number of Bollywood and regional films.

She is presently enjoying the success of her biopic - Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone season 1. The season 2 of the web-series too is out.

The biopic, a Zee 5 Original is based on her autobiography is directed by Aditya Datt. The sensational drama showcases the hardships faced by Sunny until she becomes the celebrity she is today.