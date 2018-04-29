Sunny Leone's twins meet 'Roadies' host Rannvijay Singh– See pic

New Delhi: Sunny Leone surprised her fans by announcing the arrival of her adorable twins Asher and Noah earlier this year. Last year in June, they adopted a baby girl from Latur and named her Nisha Weber. Actor and television host Rannvijay Singh had a gala time with her twins when he went to meet Sunny recently.

The actor and television host Rannvijay Singh shared a glimpse of Sunny's twins on Instagram, he captioned it, " “I went to meet @dirrty99 and @sunnyleone at their home and they surprised me with these two angels! Say hello to my nephews Noah and Asher! I wish Sunny, Daniel, Nisha, Noah and Asher a life full of love happiness and great times!! #godbless #satnamwaheguru.”

Last year, Sunny surprised the world by announcing the birth of her two munchkins via surrogacy, she wrote “God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!”

Talking about her daughter Nisha, Sunny had earlier told IANS,"Well our whole life has changed for the better. Figuring out our schedule is not as difficult as we thought it would be and she is at an age where she can travel with us if need be,"

"I am enjoying every second of my time with her. There is nothing more I can ask for. We are truly blessed. It is the best experience of my life and I can't wait to show her every inch of this world and teach her so many things," she added.