Super daddy Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam together make for a perfect click!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and little munchkin AbRam Khan were recently spotted at Alibaug and the pictures have found a way on the internet.

One of the popular fan clubs of SRK on Twitter shared the pictures where King Khan can be seen carrying baby AbRam while hiding his face. Check it out here:

Super Daddy: Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam spotted returning from Alibaug today pic.twitter.com/HalfEEIRjI — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) October 26, 2017

Earlier, a picture of Suhana along with AbRam had gone viral where the brother-sister duo was seen cruising in Alibaug. SRK is a family guy who loves spending time with wife and kids.

He is also an avid social media user and often keeps his Twitter family happy by posting cool pictures. Professionally, Shah Rukh will be seen in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film where he will be seen playing the dwarf.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead.