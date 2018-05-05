Supermodel Padma Lakshmi enjoys pizza in a sultry photoshoot

Indian actress-supermodel and host of the long-running competitive cooking show on Bravo 'Top Chef', Padma Lakshmi seemed to be in a 'right' mood this weekend as she posted a series of her sultry photos on her Instagram account.

In the photos, Padma Lakshmi is seen posing with slices of pizza inside a bathtub. Well, we must say that pizzas never appeared so sexy before in a still. "Cheers to the freakin’ weekend #TGIF #tubpizza #mood: @anthonyrjackson," Lakshmi, 47, wrote in the caption.

Padma Lakshmi attempts to cover her assets with a slice of pizza as she munches another one while staring right into the camera. In another photo, she is seen enjoying her drink inside the bathtub.

Padma, who has been open about embracing her body and her age, has been enjoying the motherhood with much grace. Last month, the 47-year-old model-actress, who has a daughter named Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell, had told IANS, "It is difficult to raise a child alone but I don't feel I am raising her alone.

"I have a lot of family members that contribute to her clothes, her education and her relation. I am lucky that I enjoy my role as a mother. It is the most gratifying thing that I have done in my life and continue to do."

Lakshmi was married to author Salman Rushdie for three years until they divorced in 2007. Later, she dated billionaire Teddy Forstmann and superstar Richard Gere.