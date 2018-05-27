Superstar Mahesh Babu finds a fan in IPL sensation Rashid Khan

New Delhi: After SRH smashed KKR and reached the finals in the Indian Premier League, southern superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to congratulate the star performer Rashid Khan, the cricketer gave a heart-warming response.

Praising Rashid, Babu wrote on Twitter, "Take a bow @rashidkhan_19... Whatta match by @SunRisers Can't wait for Sunday!!! Congratulations to the whole team.

Go #OrangeArmy #SRH

Take a bow @rashidkhan_19... Whatta match by @SunRisers Can't wait for Sunday!!! Congratulations to the whole team.

Go #OrangeArmy #SRH — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 25, 2018

To which the cricket star replied, "Thank you bro watching your movies keenly.”

Thank you bro watching your movies keenly — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan players for Sun Risers Hyderabad and Mahesh Babu was apparently born in Hyderabad. So now we know why he was so happy!

While the cricketer won hearts with his splendid performance on the field, the Superstar has emerged as the Box Office king with 'Bharat Ane Nenu'. This Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu has raked in over 200 cores at the box office.

Moments after the release of Bharat Ane Nenu, fans united to trend #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow on Twitter. The power of the Superstar's pan India audience base was witnessed with a strong India trend on the networking platform. Social media was flooded with fans exhibiting their loyalty and commitment towards Mahesh Babu's films

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has also lent his voice to the film. He made his Telugu debut by singing a song for Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film. Titled 'I Don't Know', the song is a foot-tapping number which is bound to become an anthem of sorts for sure.

The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Kiara and she plays Mahesh’s ladylove in the film

Keeping in mind the global fandom of the Superstar, the makers are planning to release 'Bharat Ane Nenu' forty-five countries.

Mahesh Babu plays Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the political drama. The film highlights the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The film was released on the big screen on April 20, 2018.