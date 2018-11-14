हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Superwoman

'Superwoman' Lilly Singh announces a break from YouTube, wants to focus on mental health—Watch

She tweeted about it and shared the video link. 

'Superwoman' Lilly Singh announces a break from YouTube, wants to focus on mental health—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The immensely popular Vlogger and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman in a surprising move has announced to take a break from YouTube. She released a video wherein she has talked about wanting to focus on mental health and promises his fans to be back soon. 

The video has a title which reads 'I'll see you soon...'

Watch it here: 

She has talked about how mental health is important for everyone. In the bio of the YouTube video, she wrote: "Mental health is important y’all. Loving yourself is a priority. I’m taking a break from YouTube but I promise I’ll be back happier and healthier. I hope you’ll be here waiting and we can dramatically run into each others arms like a Bollywood movie. I’d like that. I love you #TeamSuper. I’ll see you soon."

Lilly Singh has as many as 8.1 million followers on Instagram, 5.76 million on Twitter and over 14 million on YouTube respectively. 

She talked about bearing the pressure on delivering viral content which somehow took a toll on her mental health. She, however, added that it was a huge decision for her and she took time to think over it but then promised to be back soon healthier and happier. 

 

