Surveen Chawla sizzles in her latest pics, flaunts toned midriff

New Delhi: Popular actress Surveen Chawla made a smooth transition from television to movies. Surprising her fans, the actress, who announced her wedding news on social media last year has shared some pictures on Instagram and oh boy does she look fit or what!

The gorgeous actress can be seen flaunting her toned midriff. Fashion forward Surveen has opted for crisp formal pants and teamed it with a halter bikini top. She can be seen standing beautifully on possibly a yacht against the ocean waves. She captioned the pictures as: “And then........There is comfort, peace and all things beautiful...And only because ur supposed to do it as u like...Just as u like!Not as they like!!”

The 'Hate Story 2' actress got married to longtime boyfriend Akshay Thakker in 2015. Yes! The couple got hitched on July 28, 2015, and her close friends from the telly world were present by her side. But only made is public in December 2017.

She had a Christian wedding in Italy. Does the place remind you of the recent star-studded wedding of the year—Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma too got married in Tuscany, Italy.

She got immense fame from Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Kahin To Hoga' which was her debut show. Surveen was even seen on dance reality show 'Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena' in 2008, where she paired up with Indian cricketer S Sreesanth.

The talented actress was last seen in Anil Kapoor's TV show 24 season two. And more recently she featured in Ekta Kapoor's 'Haqse' on AltBalaji.