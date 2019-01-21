Sushant Singh Rajput birthday special: Top lesser known facts about 'Kedarnath' star

One of the most talented finds of Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput moved from television to movies in a smooth transition. He managed to make girls swoon over his great looks and acting skills. Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) celebrates his birthday today and with him turning a year older, let's take a look at some of the lesser known facts about the actor:

Patna boy

SSR hails from Patna, Bihar where his father worked as a government officer. Interesting, the actor's family then moved to capital gradually where he spent most of his childhood. Also, not many know that out of his 4 sisters, one is a state level cricketer.

School days

The chocolate boy of the film industry completed his schooling from St. Karen's High School, Patna and Kulachi Hansraj Model School in New Delhi. After that, he did Mechanical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering (Delhi Technological University).

Shiamak Davar's student

Not many people are aware of the fact that just like Shahid Kapoor, SSR too was a Shiamak Davar student and learned dance from him. He even participated in the 2006 Commonwealth Games and the Filmfare Awards as a background dancer.

Theatre connection

Once in Mumbai, Sushant took to Theatre reportedly. He went to Nadira Babbar's 'Ekjute' theatre group and also took Barry John's drama classes.

Telly Tale

Sushant was first seen in Balaji productions popular drama 'Pavitra Rishta' with Ankita Lokhande. The on-screen pair was loved by the audiences. The couple dated for some years before finally calling it quits.