Sushant Singh Rajput dancing with Shraddha Kapoor on 'Main Tera Boyfriend' at a party is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: The quintessential girl-next-door of Bollywood will next be seen with talented star Rajkummar Rao in a project titled 'Stree'. Recently, the makers of the movie hosted a wrap-up party at a plush Mumbai dine-out place and the lead pair along with other B-Towners were seen in attendance.

Shraddha and Rajkummar posed for the shutterbugs and some candid pictures of the duo went viral on social media as well. But what caught our attention is the crazy, fun dance videos from the wrap-up party where Shraddha can be seen dancing with Sushant Singh Rajput on 'Main Tera Boyfriend' song. The actor can be seen teaching her a step or two and we love the chemistry.

A fan club shared the video on Instagram.

Watch it here:

In another video, Shraddha and Rajkummar danced to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tu Meri' track from 'Bang Bang'. The crazy duo danced like no one's watching and it's awesome.

'Stree' is helmed by Amar Kaushik. The venture has been written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The horror comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The shoot of Stree kickstarted on January 11, 2018.

Rajkummar has had a terrific 2017 with many some great films such as Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi. He will next be seen opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor in Fanne Khan. While Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Baahubali Prabhas in Saaho.