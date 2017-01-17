Sushant Singh Rajput – Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Humma Humma’ version will inspire you to hit the dance floor
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 10:22
Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a brilliant actor but an equally talented dancer too. The hunk of an actor, recently took to his Instagram account to share a video from his rehearsal session with Jacqueline Fernandez for a performance at an awards event.
The duo matched steps to the tunes of the recreated version of AR Rahman’s chartbuster ‘Humma Humma’ and looked incredibly gorgeous together.
Check out the video here:
Jacky and SSR have never shared screen space but they look dayum gorgeous as a couple.
What say people? Don’t they make an awesome on-screen couple?
First Published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 10:22
