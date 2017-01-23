Sushant Singh Rajput perfects Salman Khan’s ‘Oh O Jaane Jana’ moves – WATCH

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput could well be junior Mr. Perfectionist of Hindi cinema. The young man, who is extremely choosy about the kind of films he wants to do, just perfected Salman Khan’s mesmerising dance moves in his chartbuster number ‘Oh O Jaane Jana’.

Looks like the young man danced to the tunes of the 1990s track during an awards event. SSR or the Mahi of Bollywood, took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his performance a la Salman Khan.

Check out the video below:

My sisters are so gonna love this. We saw this movie and the song some million times back then.

We #lovethesong #loveSalmanKhan. pic.twitter.com/gJ0SkTURLV — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) 22 January 2017

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che!’ and had featured in Yash Raj Films – ‘Shhudh Desi Romance’ and ‘Detective Bomkeysh Bakshy’. He had done a cameo in Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ and had wowed audiences as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in ‘M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

The young handsome actor, is now preparing for ‘Chandamama Door Ke’, a one of its kind film, every to be made in India and is looking forward to ‘Raabta’ and ‘Takadum’.