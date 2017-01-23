Sushant Singh Rajput perfects Salman Khan’s ‘Oh O Jaane Jana’ moves – WATCH
Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput could well be junior Mr. Perfectionist of Hindi cinema. The young man, who is extremely choosy about the kind of films he wants to do, just perfected Salman Khan’s mesmerising dance moves in his chartbuster number ‘Oh O Jaane Jana’.
Looks like the young man danced to the tunes of the 1990s track during an awards event. SSR or the Mahi of Bollywood, took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his performance a la Salman Khan.
Check out the video below:
My sisters are so gonna love this. We saw this movie and the song some million times back then.
We #lovethesong #loveSalmanKhan. pic.twitter.com/gJ0SkTURLV
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) 22 January 2017
Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che!’ and had featured in Yash Raj Films – ‘Shhudh Desi Romance’ and ‘Detective Bomkeysh Bakshy’. He had done a cameo in Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ and had wowed audiences as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in ‘M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story’.
The young handsome actor, is now preparing for ‘Chandamama Door Ke’, a one of its kind film, every to be made in India and is looking forward to ‘Raabta’ and ‘Takadum’.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Sudarsan Pattnaik’s students pay tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose – See PIC
- Koffee With Karan: Tiger Shroff opens up about his crush; Jackie Shroff talks about the leading lady of his times
- Sushant Singh Rajput perfects Salman Khan’s ‘Oh O Jaane Jana’ moves – WATCH
- When Sunny Leone played mother to Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan!
- Mahira Khan looks stunning in THIS white outfit!
- Kangana Ranaut says Mumbai relatively safer
- Kamal Haasan slams PETA over jallikattu, asks it to ban 'bull riding rodeos' in Trump's US
- Bollywood celebs saddened by Hirakhand Express tragedy
- Priyanka Chopra shows support for anti-Trump Women's March
- I have learned to make peace with failure: Hrithik Roshan