Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput roped in as face of footwear brand

New Delhi: European footwear major Bata has roped in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as its brand ambassador to promote its new casual range.

This is in line with Bata's objective to make the brand relevant and aspirational amongst the young and trendy consumers and the actor will be initially seen promoting Bata's new men's casual collection, said a statement.

"...I am super excited to be a catalyst of the brand transformation that Bata is undergoing. I have recently shot for their new 'be surprised' campaign showcasing the latest men's casual collections. And believe me it will leave you surprised too," said Sushant on his association.

Sandeep Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, Bata India Limited, "Sushant is a multi-faceted actor who is a favourite amongst today's youth with his performances and style. He is a perfect fit for the brand due to his charming persona and panache. He brings a freshness to the brand and we are happy to kick off this exciting partnership with him to make Bata more relatable to the youth."

Bata already has actress Kriti Sanon as a brand ambassador for their women's range and Smriti Mandhana as the face of their sports brand - Power. 

 

