Sushant Singh Rajput roped in to promote two major initiatives of NITI Aayog

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been roped in to promote two major initiatives of the NITI Aayog.

NITI Aayog and Singh have decided to collaborate towards promoting two major initiatives - promotion of BHIM and the Women Entrepreneurship Platform.

The Press Information Bureau issued a note on Thursday to announce the initiative.

"As part of its larger mandate to promote digital payments across the country, the NITI Aayog has been successfully driving the digital payments campaign in India, wherein it collaborates with youth leaders and public figures to promote the cashless payment systems across the country."

The Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) was launched earlier this year with a mission to establish a vibrant, enabling ecosystem for women entrepreneurs across India.

"It is to promote these efforts that Shri Rajput would be entering into an agreement with NITI Aayog.

The agreement would be signed by Shri Rajput with Ms Anna Roy, Adviser, NITI Aayog in the presence of Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog."