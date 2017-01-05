Sushant Singh Rajput tries patent Shah Rukh Khan pose and look what king Khan has to say!
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following and not by that not just the common people but celebrities too are fond of the man. One of the talented actors in B-Town who is a self-confessed SRK fan happens to be Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR).
SSR recently was in Dubai and you know what he did? Well, interestingly he tried pulling off Shah Rukh's patent arms wide open in the air pose. Yes! He tried and full marks for that.
Not just that. He shared the video on Twitter and guess what? The superstar himself tweeted back with a sweet message. Check out their sweet Twitter conversation below.
Four takes to pull off an @iamsrk and still not quite there yet:)
But #dubai mein toh try karna banta hai..:)) #BeMyGuest pic.twitter.com/oCaq4utmVL
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017
The hair,the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome!! https://t.co/PbPdeaY1IV
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2017
Besides being actors, there is one more thing common between SRK and SSR. Both these actors started off their careers with Indian television and gradually went on become huge stars. While Shah Rukh has spent more than two decades in the industry, Sushant too is on his way up and has a long way to go!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Sushant Singh Rajput tries patent Shah Rukh Khan pose and look what king Khan has to say!
- Shah Rukh Khan will make you a hopeless romantic – Here’s the latest ‘Zaalima’ teaser
- Deepika Padukone birthday: Twelve times the dimpled beauty wowed us in Sari
- Aamir Khan rules Box Office, wins ‘Dangal’ – Here’s how
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams: Bollywood pays tribute
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams: Bollywood pays tribute
- Kim Kardashian West returns to social media
- Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur not friends anymore? Here's the truth!
- Arjun Kapoor's terrace gym demolished by civic officials
- Janet Jackson gives birth to first child with Wissam Al Mana
Top Videos
-
Will elections in five states be a litmus test of demonetisation move?
-
Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
-
DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
-
2017 Assembly elections: 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur; counting on March 11