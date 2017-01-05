Sushant Singh Rajput tries patent Shah Rukh Khan pose and look what king Khan has to say!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following and not by that not just the common people but celebrities too are fond of the man. One of the talented actors in B-Town who is a self-confessed SRK fan happens to be Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR).

SSR recently was in Dubai and you know what he did? Well, interestingly he tried pulling off Shah Rukh's patent arms wide open in the air pose. Yes! He tried and full marks for that.

Not just that. He shared the video on Twitter and guess what? The superstar himself tweeted back with a sweet message. Check out their sweet Twitter conversation below.

Four takes to pull off an @iamsrk and still not quite there yet:)

But #dubai mein toh try karna banta hai..:)) #BeMyGuest pic.twitter.com/oCaq4utmVL — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017

The hair,the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome!! https://t.co/PbPdeaY1IV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2017

Besides being actors, there is one more thing common between SRK and SSR. Both these actors started off their careers with Indian television and gradually went on become huge stars. While Shah Rukh has spent more than two decades in the industry, Sushant too is on his way up and has a long way to go!