Sushant Singh Rajput visits blind school in Ranchi, embraces kid after his singing act—Watch

In between scenes, Sushant visited the school, shared some moments of joy with the kids.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has some interesting movies in his kitty lined-up for release. The actor is an avid social media user and often keeps his fans updated with all the latest happenings in life.

He is currently shooting for his latest movie 'Kizie Aur Manny' in Ranchi and happened to visit a Blind School. While on shoot at St Paul's Church, Sushant got to know of a blind school near the sets of his movie where the kids wanted to meet him.

In between scenes, Sushant visited the school, shared some moments of joy with the kids and interacted with many of them personally, creating beautiful memories for all involved.

Not only this, he also got a chance to listen to a heartwarming song performed by a kid in front of his mates and teachers. It was a lifelong dream for the boy to sing for the 'Dhoni' actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He sang beautifully in front the actor and was embraced by SSR after his singing act.

Hollywood's much appreciated 'Fault In Our Stars' romantic drama is getting a Hindi adaptation. The film has been titled 'Kizie Aur Manny' and stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Sanjana Sanghi will be making her Bollywood debut with this venture. Famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut with 'Kizie Aur Manny'.

'Fault In Our Stars', the romantic tragedy, directed by Josh Boone is based on the novel of the same name by John Green.

