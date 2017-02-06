Sushant Singh Rajput wishes ‘angel’ Ziva Dhoni a very Happy Birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput took to twitter on Monday to wish Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva on her birthday. The 31-years-old actor uploaded an adorable throwback picture with the toddler on the micro-blogging site.

Sushant tweeted: “A very happy birthday to this little angel. #ziva.”

The actor and the former Indian cricket team captain bonded when the former was shooting for a film based on the latter’s life.

As Mahi in ‘M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story’, SSR rocked the silverscreen by recreating some of finest moments of the cricketer’s life.

A very happy birthday to this little angel. #ziva pic.twitter.com/YAzgRKhHKR — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) February 6, 2017

On the cinema front, Sushant is currently working on 'Raabta' opposite Kriti Sanon which is being directed by Homi Adajania. It is set to release on June 9, 2017.