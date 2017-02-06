Sushant Singh Rajput wishes ‘angel’ Ziva Dhoni a very Happy Birthday
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput took to twitter on Monday to wish Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva on her birthday. The 31-years-old actor uploaded an adorable throwback picture with the toddler on the micro-blogging site.
Sushant tweeted: “A very happy birthday to this little angel. #ziva.”
The actor and the former Indian cricket team captain bonded when the former was shooting for a film based on the latter’s life.
As Mahi in ‘M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story’, SSR rocked the silverscreen by recreating some of finest moments of the cricketer’s life.
A very happy birthday to this little angel. #ziva pic.twitter.com/YAzgRKhHKR
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) February 6, 2017
On the cinema front, Sushant is currently working on 'Raabta' opposite Kriti Sanon which is being directed by Homi Adajania. It is set to release on June 9, 2017.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Aamir Khan talks about his film selection criteria
- Anushka Sharma as Shashi, the friendly spirit will leave you in splits - WATCH ‘Phillauri’ trailer
- Brangelina split: Brad Pitt refuses to pay Angelina Jolie $100,000 in child support
- Monday motivation: 5 ways to make first day of the week productive
- Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at LFW finale show – See Pics
- Aamir Khan talks about his film selection criteria
- Brangelina split: Brad Pitt refuses to pay Angelina Jolie $100,000 in child support
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- Aankita S Lokhaande’s ‘boxing’ video will inspire women to grow stronger
- Kangana Ranaut’s kind gesture for her Yoga Guru will melt your heart