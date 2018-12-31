Sushmita Sen adds beau Rohman Shawl to her 'Portrait of an ever growing family'

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took the internet by storm owing to her relationship with model Rohman Shawl. The couple made things official recently and give us major relaitonship goals from time to time. Whether it is working out together, taking a trip or simply posing for cute selfies, Sush and Roh are indeed a match made in heaven.

As the year 2018 ends, Sushmita took to Instagram and shared some family pictures and guess what? One of the pics has Rohman in it too!

Check it out here:

Captioned as , 'Portrait of an ever growing family', Sush has beautifully declared that Rohman isn't just her boyfriend, but is a part of her family as well!

The year 2018 saw a wedding boom in Bollywood and more and more celebrities came out of their shell and declared their love for their significant other.

Sushmita and Rohman made their relationship official via Instagram when the handsome hunk wrote an endearing birthday post for his lady love. He shared a pic of himself and Sushmita on Instagram and wrote, “Hey hey look whose birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !! #SSI LoVe YoU #forever !!”