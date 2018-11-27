Sushmita Sen celebrated her birthday curled up on mommy's lap with boyfriend Rohman Shawl by her side—See pics

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently turned 43 and the actress ushered in her birthday with family and friends in Dubai. She took to her Instagram handle and recently shared a bunch of pictures and video from her intimate birthday celebrations. And we must say, the clicks are adorable!

Sush wrote a beautiful note in the caption which read: I brought in my 43rd birthday curled up on my Maa’s lap!!!️ perrrrrrfect!!!! THANKYOU soooooo much all of you for showering me with such love, kindness & blessings!! I have read every single birthday msg & never felt more loved!!! Sharing #birthday #memories #ilborro #dubai #friends #family #happiness #love & a super blessed #birthdaygirl ️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga @rajeevsen9 @rohmanshawl

Sush can be seen in the company of her mommy, boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee, Alisah and family friends.

Rohman and Sushmita have often been clicked together and recently he even accompanied Sush to Taj Mahal where the two posed for clicks. The duo makes for a gorgeous couple who believes in working out together; taking the relationship goals to another level.

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.

Here's wishing Sushmita a very happy birthday!