Sushmita Sen learns kathak from her guru and the video is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen exudes elegance in every appearance she makes whether on red carpet events or any other public gathering. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan base is quite a lover of social media platforms.

She keeps her Instagram up-to-date and that's what keeps her fans glued to the star. Recently, she shared a video of her learning Kathak from her Guru and it will surely motivate you to do something meaningful in life.

Sush wrote a beautiful caption which reads, “#12345 A simple count that can lead to such happiness, poise, awareness, balance, rhythm & grace This beautiful soul @pritam_shikhare who I consider as both my Maa & Guru, always takes me back to basics, a source that is pure & divinely childlike!!A place where I twirl & laugh, dancing with abandonment to the sound of 12345!!!I love you Pritam Maa, keep spreading your infectious positive energies, the world needs it!!! #sharing #happiness #love #ayearofcelebrations #25years #missuniverse1994 #india I love you guys!!!!”

Her infectious smile and spirit make her the true diva of B-Town.

She is currently dating model-actor Rohman Shawl and the two have often been seen hanging out with each and spotted at various filmy parties. A few days back Sush celebrated her birthday in the company of her mommy, boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee, Alisah and family friends.

Rohman and Sushmita have often been clicked together and recently he even accompanied Sush to Taj Mahal where the two posed for clicks. The duo makes for a gorgeous couple who believes in working out together; taking the relationship goals to another level.

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively.