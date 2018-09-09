Sushmita Sen mourns death of Miss Universe 1995

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushmita Sen

Indian actress Sushmita Sen on Sunday mourned the death of Chelsi Smith, who was her successor as Miss Universe in 1995.

Mumbai: Indian actress Sushmita Sen on Sunday mourned the death of Chelsi Smith, who was her successor as Miss Universe in 1995.

Smith died on Saturday due to liver cancer at the age of 43.

Sushmita tweeted: "I loved her smile and that generous spirit. Rest in peace my beautiful friend, Chelsi Smith. Miss Universe 1995."

Along with the post, Sushmita posted a photograph which captures the moment the Indian beauty had passed her crown to Smith.

Smith was also Miss Galveston County in 1994, and had featured in various shows and films.

