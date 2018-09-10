हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen recreates her Dilbar moment, showcases her belly dancing skills - Watch

The former Miss Universe, 42, recently shared a video that showcases her belly dancing skills. 

Sushmita Sen recreates her Dilbar moment, showcases her belly dancing skills - Watch

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen, one of the most stylish divas of Bollywood, has a huge fan following on social media. She keeps giving motherhood and fitness goals and we are fans of her Instagram posts.

The former Miss Universe, 42, recently shared a video that showcases her belly dancing skills. Sush recreated her Dilbar moment in a gym and her moves will make your jaw drop.

While sharing the video, Sushmita wrote: "#dilbar was always a #feeling  #groovy #coreworkout #lastnight  Don’t miss my friend Sreejaya’s absolute focus in shooting this video!!!I missed you @farahkhankunder #lovereloaded #dilbardilbar “Tell me you guys saw the wink” #naughtyme love you guys!!! #keepgrooving (sic)."

Check out the video here:

The dance Sushmita is dancing to is the recreated version of her song Dilbar from the film Sirf Tum featuring Sanjay Kapoor and Priya Gill. The new version features Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi and is a part of John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyamev Jayate.

The brand new track sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka is penned and composed by  Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi respectively.

