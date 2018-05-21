Sushmita Sen reminisces Miss Universe win, says 'nothing has changed except years gone by'

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen, who won the Miss Universe title for India in the Philippines on May 21, 1994, says nothing has changed since the time she won the title except for the years gone by. Sushmita was only 18-year-old when she won the title.

On Monday, the former Miss Universe shared an emotional note on her Instagram along with a close up shot of herself. She wrote, "I was 18-years-old when India won Miss Universe for the very first time on May 21, 1994. I am 42 now, still a 'miss' with a 'universe' inside me. Nothing has changed except the years."

"Thank you guys for the letters, cards and gifts but mostly for remembering the universe is lovingly abundant and so what we give out, we get more of. I celebrate with you India and Philippines (my second home)," she added.

After completing her reign as Miss Universe, Sushmita began receiving various offers to act in films.

She kickstarted her Bollywood career with 'Dastak' in 1996. Since then, Sushmita has worked in films like 'Biwi No 1', 'Tumko Na Bhool Payenge', 'Aankhen', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Zindaggi Rocks' and 'No Problem'. She was last seen in Bengali film 'Nirbaak'.

She is also a single parent to daughters - Renee (18) and Alisah (8).