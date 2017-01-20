Sushmita Sen’s ‘I had promised the 14 year old #me’ VIDEO will inspire you to discipline your body
Mumbai: Sushmita Sen inspires us time and again and there umpteen reasons why we admire her. The 41-year-old actress and a mother of two lovely daughters shared an inspiring video almost a couple of weeks back on Instagram.
And we came across the video in question a while back so we thought of sharing it with you.
What is really captivating is the way the former Miss Universe described a promise she made to herself when she was just 14!
Here’s the inspiring caption – “I had promised the 14 year old #me NO MATTER WHAT, I will ALWAYS follow my #heart I will respond to #feelings and not react to #thoughts easier said than done so often I discipline my #body to #silence the #mind and return to a #feeling it works like #magic And no its NOT for a movie not to be a size zero, it's simply me honouring a promise!!!! Gooood morning World wake up happy!!! #feelit #manifest #bepositive I love you guys!!! Thank you teacher @nupur_popeye mmuuaah!!! (sic).”
Inspiring indeed!
Well, we are sure Renee and Alisah are following in the footsteps of their mother.
