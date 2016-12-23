close
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 08:50
Sushmita Sen’s latest reunion pic will give you serious family goals

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen is a dream woman for sure. The former Miss Universe, who is a mother to two lovely daughters – Renee and Alisah – shared a beautiful glimpse of her family reunion on Instagram.

The stunning lady’s Instagram post will inspire people to reunite and get-together to celebrate some of the most priceless moments in life.

Check out Sush’s family reunion photograph here:

Sush’s family members flew down from various parts of the world to attend her father’s birthday on December 19. This is truly adorable.

Such family gatherings do make life worthwhile isn’t?

