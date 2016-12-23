Sushmita Sen’s latest reunion pic will give you serious family goals
Mumbai: Sushmita Sen is a dream woman for sure. The former Miss Universe, who is a mother to two lovely daughters – Renee and Alisah – shared a beautiful glimpse of her family reunion on Instagram.
The stunning lady’s Instagram post will inspire people to reunite and get-together to celebrate some of the most priceless moments in life.
Check out Sush’s family reunion photograph here:
A reunion of family !!!! every one flew in from all over the world for daddy's #birthdaycelebration #19thdecember #kolkata moments like these are rare and beyond precious!!!! #sharing with you a glimpse of what a blessing looks like!!!#family #togetherness #cherished what a beautiful B'day baba!! I love you!!!!
Sush’s family members flew down from various parts of the world to attend her father’s birthday on December 19. This is truly adorable.
Such family gatherings do make life worthwhile isn’t?
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Saif Ali Khan will give soon-to-be-daddy’s parenting goals – Here’s how
- Sonakshi Sinha strikes a pose real Phogat sisters – See Pic
- Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone have headed to THIS place to ring in New Year?
- Salman Khan – Aamir Khan’s Twitter bromance is the cutest thing you will see today!
- Sunil Grover writes a letter to Narendra Modi to get Dawood Ibrahim nabbed