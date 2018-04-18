हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen shares a fond memory with Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin - See pic

The former Miss Universe shared an old article which has a photograph of hers with Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, her former rumoured boyfriend.  

Pic courtesy: @sushmitasen47 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen is a woman of substance. Her Instagram posts speak volumes about her thoughts on life, womanhood, motherhood etc. Her posts reflect mindfulness and wisdom. And her latest Insta photo is a classic example.

She took to her page to write: muchas gracias @gilvania_rosalia for sharing this cherished memory!!! our first meeting in #mexico #lasprisas #acapulco I was 18yrs old & @ricky_martin was 22 then! Now, I have two daughters & he has two sons born from the heart Our journeys have truly embodied “livin la vida loca”  literally meaning ‘the crazy life’ #sharing #memories #smiles of a truly WONDERFUL SOUL!!! To your #happiness Ricky #teamo 

Sushmita mentioned the beautiful similarity between her and Ricky and that is they are single parents to children born from the heart. 

The Bollywood diva is a mother to two adopted daughters - Alisah and Renee while Ricky embraced fatherhood by having twin sons Matteo and Valentino via surrogacy.

A few years ago, when Ricky revealed his sexual orientation, Sushmita wasn't surprised to hear the news. 

"All the time I have known him, I’ve been so proud of him. It takes tremendous courage to accept your own DNA. I knew he was gay. More power to him. It is a fantastic feeling to be able to love who you want to and that’s a choice no one can make for you," a DNA report quoted Sushmita as saying.

