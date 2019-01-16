Sushmita Sen tries playing the guitar, boyfriend Rohman Shawl is in awe—Watch

New Delhi: The beautiful Sushmita Sen's love life is under the scanner these days as she is dating the handsome Rohman Shawl. The couple often shares videos and pics together that are too cute to miss. Recently, Rohman took to Instagram and shared a video in which Sushmita can be seen trying to play the guitar. As his lady love makes an attempt, Roman couldn't help but share the video along with a heartfelt note.

Check out the video here:

The caption says, “So i want to share this video with all of you because this holds a very special place in my heart, not only because its my love @sushmitasen47 trying to play the guitar but also because the first time i ever touched the guitar was to play this very tune and from there started my love for guitars.@sushmitasen47 lets do this baby, its an amazing start @nickshay_dangwal thanks for introducing me to this tune and yeah I agree you are the reason I started playing #nothingelsematters”

Things seem to be getting serious between the two with each passing day and fans are really happy for their favourite actress.

Roh and Sush are a couple that make us believe in fairytales. A few days ago, the actress shared a video on her Instagram in which she was seen teaching some Bengali to her Kashmiri boyfriend Rohman. She asked Rohman to repeat, "Aami Tomake bhalobashi" which means 'I love you' in English.

Apart from adorable selfies and videos, the duo also believes in working out together giving us major relationship as well as fitness goals!