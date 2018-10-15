Sushmita Sen turns a stunning showstopper for Neeta Lulla at fashion show—Watch

New Delhi: The elegance personified Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen recently turned a stunning showstopper for fashion designer Neeta Lulla. Sush waked the ramp at the grand finale of BTFW 2018 in Mumbai.

Sushmita took to Twitter and shared a spell-binding video of her walking the ramp like a true blue diva. Her enchanting walk to singer Mansi Scott's live music will leave a lasting impact on you for sure.

She wrote: “The Universe always conspires in our favour” #showstopper for @neeta_lulla at the #grandfinale #BTFW2018 #stregis #Mumbai with @ManasiScott LIVE!!! Ufffff I love you guys!!! Dugga Dugga!!”

The ivory coloured flowy gown is making her look nothing less than a new-age princess.

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.

The fans are eagerly waiting for Sush to make a smashing comeback with an author-backed role!