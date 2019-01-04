Sushmita Sen's birthday wish for boyfriend Rohman Shawl will melt your heart! Watch

New Delhi: The gorgeous and ever stunning beauty Sushmita Sen is happily in love and is enjoying every moment of it with her beloved Rohman Shawl. As the dashing model celebrates his birthday today, the former Miss Universe decided to wish him on Instagram making us weak in the knees. Well, that's how cute her message is!

Sush shared pictures and video on her handle and we must say both are fitness freaks which clearly shows up in the birthday post. She wrote: “Happpyyyyy Birthday My Rooh!!!May all the happiness in the world curl up in your arms & you always embrace it with both hands!!’two souls as one’ What a beautiful year awaits!!! I love you!!! To your health & happiness #duggadugga @rohmanshawl

Then she shared a video with an equally lovely-dovey message. “Faithfully balanced & gracefully synchronised, Life is #poetry with you #birthdayboy ‘WE’ for Victory!!!️keep smiling always!!! I love you @rohmanshawl #duggadugga #happybirthday mmuuuaaah”

A few days back Sush celebrated her birthday in the company of her mommy, boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee, Alisah and family friends.

Rohman and Sushmita have often been clicked together and recently he even accompanied Sush to Taj Mahal where the two posed for clicks. The duo makes for a gorgeous couple who believes in working out together; taking the relationship goals to another level.

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.