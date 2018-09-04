Sushmita Sen's birthday wish for daughter Renee on turning 19 is heartwarming - See post

New Delhi: Former beauty queen Sushmita Sen is elegance personified. She is quite active on social media and as her elder daughter turns 19 today, the diva shared a heartwarming post which is a must read for all. The stunning beauty with brains, not only keeps her account updated with beautiful pictures but also tries in her own way to inspire the next generation.

Sushmita wrote in the caption: "Happyyyyyy Birthday my #firstlove ️Here comes the last of the #teens enjoy every moment of it..sing, dance, learn, grow, make new friends, explore new horizons, embrace the past, look forward to the future but live in the moment & with each step create who you choose to become Your sister & I love you beyond!!! Here’s to you & I turning 19 yrs old today...Aim for the skies...it’s #time to #fly Dugga Dugga Shona!!! Enjoyyyyyyyyyy!!! Mmuuuaaah

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.

The fans are eagerly waiting for Sush to make a smashing comeback with an author-backed role!