Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl wishes his 'jaan' on birthday, says 'I love you' forever—See pic

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turns a year older on November 19 and to make this day more special, her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl made sure he wishes her in the most romantic way.

Well, the man of few words ( as he would like to call himself), the dashing model wished his ladylove with a beautiful caption and a breathtaking picture. He wrote: “Hey hey look who’s birthday it is !!

Happy birthday my jaan. I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !! #SS, I LoVe YoU #forever !!

Now, it that doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will! Today, Sush turns 43 and yet can give any actress a run for their money.

The two have often been clicked together and recently he even accompanied Sush to Taj Mahal where the two posed for clicks. The duo makes for a gorgeous couple who believes in working out together; taking the relationship goals to another level.

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.

Here's wishing Sushmita a very happy birthday!