Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee and her friend's music skills will give you chills - Watch video

New Delhi: Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen turned 19 this September 4.

A doting mother, Sushmita took to Instagram to wish her daughter on her special day and shared a heartfelt message. In the post, Sushmita posted a picture collage of her beautiful daughter and told her to make the best out of her life and enjoy every bit of it.

The video showing Renee singing 'Girls Like You' by Maroon 5 along with her beatboxer friend Vaishnavi will definitely blow your mind off and give you chills. The girls are way too talented and the video happens to be shot by Sushmita herself at a casual gathering, probably at Renee's birthday celebrations.

Watch video here:

For the unversed, Sushmita, a single mother, adopted Renee in 2000. Almost ten years later, she adopted her second daughter, Alisah Sen. Sushmita is known to be very attached to her children and never fails to express her love for them on the social media.

Sushmita, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 'Dastak' in 1996. Sushmita is considered to be one of the most talented and beautiful actresses of her time. She won millions of hearts with her enthralling performance in films like 'Biwi No. 1', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?' among others. The Bengali bombshell was last seen in an Indian Bengali drama flick 'Nirbaak', directed by Srijit Mukherji in 2015.