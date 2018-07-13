हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's latest pic will leave you stunned—See inside

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls.

Sushmita Sen's latest pic will leave you stunned—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Elegance personified Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen might have been away from the arclights for quite some time now but that has not made her any less of a stunner. She is majorly into fitness and regularly pumps up the iron to look like a million bucks.

Former beauty queen recently took to Instagram and shared a picture. And oh boy! She does look picture perfect. The actress is gymming and although you can't see her face as it has been taken from the back but her hard work is quite visible. She captioned it: “I love #holidays but what I love even more is getting #ready to head back to work..rested, #rejuvenated & raring to go!!! back to #discipline #beastmode #dayone #dubai #mmuuaahh”

Imagine her dedication level; working out even when on a holiday!

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.

The fans are eagerly waiting for Sush to make a smashing comeback with an author-backed role!

Sushmita SenSushmita Sen picsgym picsBollywoodSushmita Sen news

