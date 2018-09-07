हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's latest workout video will make you wanna hit the gym—Watch

She is majorly into fitness and pumps up the iron to look like a million bucks.

Sushmita Sen&#039;s latest workout video will make you wanna hit the gym—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and elegance personified actress Sushmita Sen can give any budding actor a serious run for their run. Sush is a fitness freak and regularly works out for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul.

The gorgeous beauty, who is quite active on social media shared with fans, her latest gym video. She captioned her post writing: “#meditative #zone & a #friend for #company #perrrrfect￰Thank you Sreejaya for a #peacefulsession with the #sharing that #happyfeeling which reaffirms “YOU are enough” #iam#fridaymotivation #discipline #loveinaction?￰mmmuuuuaaah love you guys!!!

She is majorly into fitness and pumps up the iron to look like a million bucks.

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.

The fans are eagerly waiting for Sush to make a smashing comeback with an author-backed role!

 

Tags:
Sushmita SenSushmita Sen videogym videoBollywoodworkout video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close