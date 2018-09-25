हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's morning workout video is all you need to watch for fitness inspo!

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is a hardcore fitness freak. She follows a strict routine and regularly sweats it out in a gym to get that hourglass figure. She maintains a healthy mind, body and soul by pumping up the iron.

The gorgeous beauty, who is quite active on social media shared with fans, her latest gym video. The morning work out video will give you major fitness inspiration. Watch it here:

Isn't she simply amazing?

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.

The fans are eagerly waiting for Sush to make a smashing comeback with an author-backed role!

 

Sushmita Sensushmita sen gymSushmita Sen videosfitness videosgym videos

