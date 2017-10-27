Sussanne Khan celebrates birthday with Hrithik Roshan and her gang—Pics

New Delhi: B-Towner Hrithik Roshan and former wife Sussanne Khan might not be a couple anymore but the duo continues to be on excellent terms with each other.

Whether it is Sussanne backing up Hrithik on the entire Kangana Ranaut controversy or Hrithik visiting her at the design store in Mumbai—the duo's camaraderie gives us major friendship goals.

Sussanne turned 39 on October 26, 2017 and celebrated her birthday in style with Hrithik, Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre and others. She took to Instagram to share her birthday pictures where she looks absolutely stunning in a black dress!

Check out her pictures:

Sussanne and Hrithik ended their 13-year-long marriage in 2013. The duo is blessed with two kids—Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Here's wishing a happy birthday to the gorgeous lady!