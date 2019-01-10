Sussanne Khan has sweetest birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan, calls him her soulmate, Best Friend Forever

New Delhi: The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan turned 46 on Thursday and on the occasion, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished him with the sweetest message referring to him as 'her soulmate'.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared a series of pictures with Hrithik and their children - Hriddan and Hrehaan. She wrote, "Happiest happy birthday to my BFF ??from and through this world...and onto other realms..the force will always be with you. #shineonunlimited #thisman #bestBBF #10january2018 #bestdadintheworld? #soulmate."

Hrithik and Sussanne, who got married in 2000, got divorced in 2014. Their separation came as a shocker to their fans and friends. The couple, however, continues to remain friends and make public appearances together.

Even after their separation, the duo continued to meet up and hang out together with kids. From spending time together as a family with their children to celebrating festivals together, Hrithik and Sussanne do it all like doting parents.