Sussanne Khan has sweetest birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan, calls him her soulmate, Best Friend Forever

New Delhi: The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan turned 46 on Thursday and on the occasion, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished him with the sweetest message referring to him as 'her soulmate'.
Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared a series of pictures with Hrithik and their children - Hriddan and Hrehaan. She wrote, "Happiest happy birthday to my BFF ??from and through this world...and onto other realms..the force will always be with you. #shineonunlimited #thisman #bestBBF #10january2018 #bestdadintheworld? #soulmate."
Hrithik and Sussanne, who got married in 2000, got divorced in 2014. Their separation came as a shocker to their fans and friends. The couple, however, continues to remain friends and make public appearances together.
Happiest Diwali and a very prosperous new year for all you beautiful people.. ________Stay blessed and stay pure. Ride the waves, follow your sunshine and life will always be glorious.. no matter what the tide brings in_____________ #justkeepswimming #mafamiliaparasiempre__#Diwali2018
Even after their separation, the duo continued to meet up and hang out together with kids. From spending time together as a family with their children to celebrating festivals together, Hrithik and Sussanne do it all like doting parents.