Sussanne Khan posts a heartfelt message for Sonali Bendre-See inside

Interestingly, Sonali celebrated Friendship Day with her besties Sussanne and Gayatri at New York.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is currently battling cancer in New York has received immense support from her fans and friends all over the industry. The actress opened up about her illness on social media and revealed that she is suffering from high-grade cancer that has metastasised. Recently, Sonali's BFF Sussanne Khan has posted a heartfelt message for the actress.

Sharing some pictures on her Instagram handle, Sussanne wrote, "What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore...
I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field @iamsonalibendre, @gayatrioberoi #shibster."

 

 

Interestingly, Sonali celebrated Friendship Day with her besties Sussanne and Gayatri at New York. She even shared a picture posing with her BFFs and posted a beautiful caption.

Not many are aware of the fact that the actress is an avid reader and she even has a book club going. Being a voracious reader herself, Sonali started off ‘Sonali’s Book Club’ on social media propagating the idea of reading amongst people. 

And this year in March it completed a year. Taking on from here, her closest friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi were joined by Dia Mirza in their initiative to keep Sonali's love for books going. In fact, all these lovely ladies share one thing in common and it's their love for books. 

Sonali regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

