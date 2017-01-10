close
Sussanne Khan’s message for birthday boy Hrithik Roshan is adorable

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:17
Mumbai: It is Hrithik Roshan’s 43rd birthday today and guess who wished him just a while back? Well, his ex wife Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to post a lovely photograph of the two to wish the Greek God of Bollywood a very Happy Birthday.

Happiest happy birthday to you #sacrecoeur #happiestsoulsaretheprettiest #limitless

Sussanne and Hrithik dissolved their fourteen-year- old marriage a couple of years back. Despite legal separation, the two have remained friends. They recently took their sons – Hridaan and Hrehaan to Dubai for a family vacation and boy, they had a good fun together.

Here’s wishing Hrithik a very Happy Birthday.

