Sussanne's opinion means the world to me, says Hrithik Roshan
Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s previous release- ‘Mohenjo Daro’ – by Ashutosh Gowariker proved to be a failure but his latest – Kaabil – may help him reclaim his position at the Box Office. And amid all the appreciation, what matters to him the most is her former wife Sussanne Khan’s opinion.
In an interview with Subhash K Jha, Hrithik, while talking about his latest film said, “I am so relieved. I am so glad Sussanne liked the film. Her opinion means the world to me. I am the happiest when people say ‘Kaabil’ truly is a small film with the largest heart in the world. Some were surprised, others seem shocked. It is truly overwhelming for dad, Sanjay Gupta, Yami Gautam and myself.”
Hrithik and Sussanne separated almost three years back but they continue to remain friends. They were recently spotted together and this gave birth to speculations about their reunion. However, Hrithik has no plans to get married.
On being aksed if he would like to give marriage another chance, Hrithik said, "Not marriage. No marriage for me, at least as far as I can see. Love fulfils me everyday. I am content and extremely enthusiastic about my life."
Hrithik and Sussanne are parents to sons Hridaan and Hrehaan.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Oscars 2017: Check out interesting reactions from the nominees
- Republic Day special: TV celebs recall duties towards society
- Kaabil movie review: Hrithik Roshan's eyeful revenge must be watched!
- Sussanne's opinion means the world to me, says Hrithik Roshan
- Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nita Ambani for MET Museum honour
- Oscars 2017: Check out interesting reactions from the nominees
- Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nita Ambani for MET Museum honour
- Shahid Kapoor says Misha, better than anything he could ever ask for
- Akshay Kumar’s App idea for Indian soldiers gets thumbs up
- Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Actor asked to appear before court today