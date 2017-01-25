Sussanne's opinion means the world to me, says Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s previous release- ‘Mohenjo Daro’ – by Ashutosh Gowariker proved to be a failure but his latest – Kaabil – may help him reclaim his position at the Box Office. And amid all the appreciation, what matters to him the most is her former wife Sussanne Khan’s opinion.

In an interview with Subhash K Jha, Hrithik, while talking about his latest film said, “I am so relieved. I am so glad Sussanne liked the film. Her opinion means the world to me. I am the happiest when people say ‘Kaabil’ truly is a small film with the largest heart in the world. Some were surprised, others seem shocked. It is truly overwhelming for dad, Sanjay Gupta, Yami Gautam and myself.”

Hrithik and Sussanne separated almost three years back but they continue to remain friends. They were recently spotted together and this gave birth to speculations about their reunion. However, Hrithik has no plans to get married.

On being aksed if he would like to give marriage another chance, Hrithik said, "Not marriage. No marriage for me, at least as far as I can see. Love fulfils me everyday. I am content and extremely enthusiastic about my life."

Hrithik and Sussanne are parents to sons Hridaan and Hrehaan.

