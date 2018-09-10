Swara Bhasker gives an epic response to troll who tweeted her masturbation scene to her father

New Delhi: The controversy surrounding Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene in Shashanka Ghosh directorial Veere Di Wedding doesn't seem to die down soon. Although the actress had time and again shut the people who have tried to badmouth her for doing the scene, the trolls still can't get over it. Recently, a Twitter user tweeted a screenshot of Swara's masturbation scene from Veere Di Wedding to her father Uday Bhasker asking him for his views on it.

Swara's father, Uday Bhasker, ex-naval officer and one of India's leading experts and outspoken critics on security and strategic affairs, took to his Twitter and expressed his joy about the decriminalising of Article 377.

"Bravo @MenakaGuruswamy on @ndtv very insightful observation re. 'constitutional morality' in relation to LGBT decision. .CJI Misra & colleagues have redeemed faith of vulnerable citizen in higher judiciary. Hope enabling legislation will follow soon & police prejudices set aside, " Uday Bhasker wrote on Twitter.

Bravo @MenakaGuruswamy on @ndtv very insightful observation re. 'constitutional morality' in relation to LGBT decision. .CJI Misra & colleagues have redeemed faith of vulnerable citizen in higher judiciary. Hope enabling legislation will follow soon & police prejudices set aside https://t.co/fR3H5ofJpi — C Uday Bhaskar (@theUdayB) September 6, 2018

To which a Twitter user posted a picture and asked, "Who she is and what she is doing sir?? I confused.... A bigggggg faaaaan of @ReallySwara."

Who she is and what she is doing sir?? I confused.... A bigggggg faaaaan of @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/0Wti6ocWbY — agniveer पलाश (@pannalalsharm14) September 7, 2018

The tweet didn't go down well with Swara and she took no time to teach the troll a lesson. She wrote, "I’m an ‘actor’ & I’m ‘acting’ like I’m using a vibrator Palash. U don’t need to ask my father, you can ask me directly the next time you have any doubts! p.s. drop the Veer from your name bro, anyone trying to shame an older person by such cheap tactics is not v brave! Cheers."

I’m an ‘actor’ & I’m ‘acting’ like I’m using a vibrator Palash. U don’t need to ask my father, you can ask me directly the next time you have any doubts! p.s. drop the Veer from your name bro, anyone trying to shame an older person by such cheap tactics is not v brave! Cheers https://t.co/C4KgsjwZpa — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 7, 2018

The makers and Swara Bhasker was heavily trolled on social media for the masturbation scene in the movie. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Swara had talked about how she knew the scene would invite her a lot of trolls.

She has been quoted as saying, “Yes, I did anticipate the hate that has come my way but I don’t think you should care about that as an actor and an artiste. I don’t think you should care about what the (audience) reaction would be while performing as it is distractive, unhelpful and creates a fear that doesn’t help in the performance anyway."

Adding more, she said, “Our society is very hypocritical when it comes to standards for men and women. It is completely okay for men to do whatever they want. You can show men doing anything on the screen. But for women, it becomes ‘oh bold’, ‘oh controversial’, ‘oh shocking.’ So, I knew I would be trolled.”

“What would you say to trolls who think it is wrong for a woman to masturbate or who chose to slut shame actors who show the act of masturbation on screen. I think it shows their mentality which is narrow-minded and low. In any case, trolling is you hiding behind the anonymity of your Twitter name being abusive or shaming people who you would not meet in life and even if you do, you would take a selfie. So frankly, I don’t have time to think about them,” she said.

Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.