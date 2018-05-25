Swara Bhasker looks strangely similar to Nirma girl in this hilarious meme — Do not miss

Actress Swara Bhasker, who along with the entire cast of 'Veere Di Wedding' — Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania, has been extensively promoting the film. And Swara had been regularly grabbing attention for all the transformation she has gone through for the movie.

The lady has won some serious accolades for her choice of outfits that she donned during the film promotions. And one of her outfits, that particularly caught few eyeballs on the internet was the white dress that she wore during a promotional event recently. The outfit was from the collection of Dubai-based design label Atelier Zuhra.

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

A section of people on the internet found a major similarity between Swara's white dress to that of the dress worn by the Nirma girl during a popular television ad in the 1990s.

Interestingly, Swara did not take any offence when the meme was brought to her notice and instead she showed her sporty side and shared the photo on her Instagram page. She wrote, "Very observant I must say guys. @ministry_of_bollywood Reminded me of my childhood ambition! I always wanted to be the “washing powder Nirma child!” @chandiniw @saracapela @hot.hair.balloon #Repost @movietalkies with @get_repost."

Meanwhile, 'Veere Di Wedding' has been co-produced by Anil Kapoor Films, run by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and is set to release on June 1.