Swara Bhasker slams Twitter user for trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is not on social media but she made it a point to join the list of celebrities who have posted pictures on their social media holding placards with a message demanding justice for the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim.

A picture of Kareena holding the placard was shared by Swara Bhasker on Twitter.

Soon after Kareena's picture went viral on social media, a Twitter user slammed Kareena for marrying a Muslim and having a child with him.He wrote,"She should be ashamed of the fact that despite being a Hindu is married to a Muslim. Has a child with him and named him Taimur, after a brutal Islamic barbarian."



The derogatory tweet soon came to Swara's notice and she lambasted the user for igniting communal hatred. She wrote, "You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That shits like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this govt.’s legacy"

You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That shits like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this govt.’s legacyhttps://t.co/nmR5WIngBd — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 14, 2018

Recently, Sonam Kapoor Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte, Swara Bhasker among Konkona Sen among others posted a picture on Twitter, holding out placards that read, “I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #Justiceforourchild 8-year-old gang-raped. Murdered. In ‘Devi’- sthaan Temple. #Kathua.”

Some of the actresses were mercilessly trolled on Twitter for sharing the picture but that didn't stop them from condemning the rape.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker will be seen together in Rhea Kapoor's Veerey Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania, which is produced by Balaji Telefilms and is slated to release in June this year.