Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker's reaction to Payal Rohatgi's jibe at her masturbation scene will leave you in splits

Payal Rohatgi, who was away from the limelight for a long time, had made an insensitive remark against Kerala Floods. She had slammed the people of Kerala for not banning cow slaughter in the state. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also took a jibe at Swara Bhasker, which was absolutely uncalled for.

New Delhi: Payal Rohatgi, who was away from the limelight for a long time, had made an insensitive remark against Kerala Floods. She had slammed the people of Kerala for not banning cow slaughter in the state. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also took a jibe at Swara Bhasker, which was absolutely uncalled for.

In her tweet, she had said, "#cowslaughter is NOT banned in #kerala. Dear Kerala people and politicians of Kerala, not good to hurt the sentiments of #Hindus. If u openly do that, sorry to sound but God also openly does it.. God is one  but u can’t hurt religious faith like this."

She did not stop there and took a jibe at Swara Bhasker for her masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding. Replying to a Twitter user, who had questioned her about her choice of films, Payal wrote, "Let me be #flop so what. I can't have my views, oh sorry I need to do masturbation scenes and hold placards of #RapeinDevistan campaign to be #successful OR maybe have a husband who shoots porn. IDIOTS. No maybe be a part of  #castingcouch or better change my parents."

In no time, Swara, who knows how to deal with trolls better than any public figure, gave it back to Payal by tweeting,  "Hi Payal! I hope you are well too :) :) :) Stay happy sister!"

Well, this did not stop Payal, she replied to Swara's tweet in a similar fashion. "Well, Dearest Swara thanks for asking. Am doing very well. Wish u the same happiness sister:):):)#loveandalliscoming Hope the trolls love this reply too, " her tweet read.

Despite receiving severe backlash from the Twitterati for her distasteful remarks on Kerala floods, the actress seems undeterred. Payal has continued her rant on Twitter and is in no mood to stop anytime soon.

